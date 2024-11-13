Daily Update: Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA

(Credit: Tara Smith file photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 13.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA

Mattituck High School’s Wall of Honor grows to 175

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Skywatch Fall 2024: comets, meteors and supermoon

Riverhead Fire Department responds to multiple brushfires over Veterans Day weekend

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 13, 2024

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Generations of flavor at Modern Snack Bar in Aquebogue

SOUTHFORKER

B. Vintage kicks off the East Hampton Anchor Society’s Winter Shops

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

