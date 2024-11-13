Daily Update: Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 13.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Lee Zeldin tapped to lead Trump administration EPA
Mattituck High School’s Wall of Honor grows to 175
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Skywatch Fall 2024: comets, meteors and supermoon
Riverhead Fire Department responds to multiple brushfires over Veterans Day weekend
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Nov. 13, 2024
NORTHFORKER
The Dish: Generations of flavor at Modern Snack Bar in Aquebogue
SOUTHFORKER
B. Vintage kicks off the East Hampton Anchor Society’s Winter Shops
