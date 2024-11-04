Daily Update: Mattituck runners heading to state cross country qualifiers
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 4.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck runners heading to state cross country qualifiers
Local bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverside residents slam Riverhead’s opposition to revitalization plan
Butterfly Effect Project finds permanent home in Jamesport
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Election meals featured around Shelter Island: Churches welcome all on Election Eve and Day
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in November 2024
SOUTHFORKER
Editor’s Note: And then there were two — Nov/Dec Southforker hitting stands now!
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.