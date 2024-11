Edy Herrera of Mattituck died tragically in a house fire on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. He was 26 years old.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Repatriation to Mr. Herrera’s native Guatemala for interment will occur the following week.