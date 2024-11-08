Elissa Rosner of Cutchogue passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. She was 87.

Elissa was born July 14, 1937 in Bronx to Sylvia and Herman Rosner. She was the firstborn twin with her brother, Andrew, who died several years ago in London. After high school, she attended the University of Colorado in Boulder before getting her Bachelor of Arts Degree at Washington Square College, NYU. In her professional career, Elissa worked as a freelance book editor for various book publishing agencies.

Predeceased by her parents; and her brother Andrew; Elissa is survived by her wife Deanna Alpert whom she married in 2012.

The family has chosen to remember Elissa’s life privately at this time, served by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.