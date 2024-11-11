Elizabeth “Betty” Friemann (nee Whelan), 79, of New Suffolk, passed away peacefully, joining her beloved husband, Sandy Friemann, who predeceased her in 2021.

Betty is remembered by her family, including her three daughters, Wendy Forsley of Providence, R.I, Cindy McCaffery (Tom) of Mattituck and Dana Lehnert (Bill) of Garden City, as well as her six grandchildren: Cassidy and Kyle Forsley, Ryan and Evan McCaffery, Everett and Breckin Lehnert, who brought her endless joy and pride.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Betty, the fifth of six children, shared a unique bond with her identical twin sister, Lynn Rienecker of Cutchogue; they were born just five minutes apart. Summers during her youth were spent on the waters of Peconic Bay, where she cultivated a love for water skiing, boating and the North Fork’s natural beauty. Those early summers, filled with family gatherings and outdoor adventures, sparked a lifelong connection to the area that would eventually become her permanent home.

Betty married Sandy Friemann in June 1964, and they settled on the North Fork, establishing deep roots within the community. She worked as a shop owner and bookkeeper for Pinewood Garden Center and Pinewood Perennial Gardens in Cutchogue, dedicating much of her career to these family businesses. Known for her hardworking nature, Betty took pride in her work, nurturing relationships with her customers and creating a space that flourished under her careful attention.

A dedicated volunteer, Betty gave her time generously to the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, sharing her love of reading and learning with the community. She was also an avid patron of the arts, attending performances at North Fork Community Theatre and taking classes at the Art Guild in Cutchogue. Betty’s appreciation for creativity and culture enriched the lives of those around her and underscored her commitment to supporting local talent and education.

However, Betty’s greatest personal passion was for the game of golf. Known for her easy swing and patience on the green, she was a remarkable golfer whose skill inspired admiration and respect. She cherished the time she spent with her golf-loving grandchildren, passing down both her techniques and her love for the game. Her legacy lives on through her family, friends and community, who remember her warmth, kindness and devotion.

The family received visitors Oct. 31 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, and the Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church on Nov. 1. Donations in Betty’s name may be made to Breakthrough T1D, reflecting her generous spirit and dedication to supporting others.

