Emmett J. Coleman III of Greenport passed away at home Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. He was 78.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, followed by homegoing services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Natalie Wimberly.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.