Janet M. Kehl

Janet Mary Kehl of Southold died on Nov. 16, 2024. She was 90 years old.

Janet was born Sept. 30, 1934, in West Mersea, England. She was the second youngest of eight siblings; Ernest Weller, Samuel Weller, Robert Weller, Walter Weller, Audrey Loukides, Marian Litz, and Eric Weller.

Because of the terrible times of World War II, those in her family that were left in England and did not serve in the military were forced to flee to the United States. Janet was 13 at the time, but those in her family did not think twice to become proud American citizens.

Janet graduated from Hicksville High School at the age of 15, and at 16, she started her training to become a registered nurse. She worked numerous jobs; she was a nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital, wore badge number 23 as a Southold Town Police Officer and was the truant officer for Southold School District. She was also a devoted member of Southold and South Carolina Methodist church where she was seen every Sunday singing her praises to the Lord.

Sixty-seven years ago, she met her beloved husband Andrew C. Kehl Jr., and remained deeply in love and devoted to him till his passing on May 4, 2015, on their 58th anniversary and his 83rd birthday.

Janet is survived by her siblings Robert Weller, Audrey Loukides and Eric Weller; her sister-in-law Lena Slodki; and her cousin Barbara Davids. She is survived by her children Robert Kehl (Joanne), Pamela Horowitz (Scott), Brett Kehl (Carol), and Deborah Kehl-Hinrich. Janet is also survived by her grandchildren Robert Kehl, Joey Kehl, Glen Kehl, Ryan Horowitz, Brittany Horowitz, Eric Kehl, Richard Pisacano and Stephenie Pisacano-Shetell. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Luca Shetell, Noa Shetell, Gemi Shetell, Jackson Horowitz, Ryder Kehl, Josie Kehl, Ellie Kehl, Colby Kehl, Kaisley Kehl and Addelyn Kehl.

A celebration of life will be held at The Vine at North Fork Southold United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon. She will be buried at a later date at the Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in memory of Janet M. Kehl to either Calverton National Cemetery to help maintain the grounds where Janet and Andrew will be buried together, or to The Vine at North Fork Southold United Methodist Church (631-734-6033).

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

