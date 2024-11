Jeanette P. Howard of Aquebogue passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20. She was 88.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2-7 p.m. at the Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore R. C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Saint Isidore R. C. Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital are appreciated.