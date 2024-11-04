Joan A. Seebeck of Riverhead died Nov. 2, 2024, at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing in Center Moriches. She was 88.

Born in Brooklyn March 10, 1936, she was the daughter of Ormond and Sarah (Thomson) Bresee. After graduating in 1954 from Andrew Jackson High School in Springfield Gardens, N.Y., she married Harold Seebeck in 1955. Ms. Seebeck worked as a hotel manager at the Queensbury in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Predeceased by her husband, Harold, her son Peter and grandson Jason, Ms. Seebeck is survived by her son James, of California, her daughter, Cynthia Chomicki of Mattituck, and grandchildren Cameron Seebeck and Brenan Peterman.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. Burial will be at Thurman Cemetery in Thurman, N.Y.

Memorial donations my be made to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

