Laura Lee Magill, a long-time resident of Laurel passed away on Nov.7, 2024. She was 78.

Laura is survived by her children Jessica (Keith) Deerkoski, Daniel (Donna) Magill, James Magill and Shawn (Paola) Magill; her 10 grandchildren: Alex, David, Ryan, Ethan, Ben, Lola, Larkin, Hudson, Preston and Brady; as well as her sister Grace Martello and brother George Montebello. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Marie and Albert Montebello, sister Marguerite Nalbach and brother Raymond Montebello.

Born in Queens, Laura grew up mostly in Manhasset. She moved to the North Fork when she married Richard and together they raised their family there.

Laura relished everything about family life. She was known for serving up delicious homemade meals close to seven days a week, she took pride in teaching her children to read early and she was always ready to play a game of Uno or a board game should anyone ask. When her children were younger she was actively involved in all of their activities including 4-H, boy scouts and volunteering at school.

In addition to running the household, Laura also helped Richard run the family business. Richard always said, “Laura was the best thing that ever happened to me.” Outside of running their business together, they shared a very loving and meaningful relationship.

Laura was a woman of strong Christian faith and was very active in her church. She taught Sunday School for more than 40 years and also found other ways to get involved such as making meals or keeping the books. Laura was always ready to lend a hand at church.

As Laura got older, her greatest joy was spending time with her 10 grandchildren. These were truly Laura’s favorite people. She took every opportunity to spoil them. She loved it when they spent the night and she let them stay up late watching classic movies and eating anything they wanted. In the morning she had her famous pancakes or waffles ready to go before anyone was even up. She lavished them with the best gifts at the holidays and wanted to hear every little detail about their lives. She would bake cakes for birthdays and was always the first call anyone received on their special day.

Laura will be remembered fondly by all those who knew and loved her. For now, we trust she is watching over us from heaven.

The family will receive visitors at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by interment at New Betheny Cemetery in Mattituck. A reception will follow at Touch of Venice restaurant.

