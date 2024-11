Linda M. Longo of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. She was 77.

Ms. Longo had been a secretary at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons in East Hampton for many years.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery in Flushing.