Greenport resident Marjorie Day died Nov. 6, 2024 at Peconic Landing. She was 104.

Born in Brooklyn June 17, 1920 she earned both bachelors and masters degrees in nursing from New York University and married Lloyd Vernon Day. She was a member of the Eastville Historical Society.

Predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Vernon Day and brother George O’Conner, she is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Day of Riverhead and her son Christopher Day of Oregon House, Calif.; and two grandchildren Jamal Getchell of Shirley and Marcus Day of Seattle, Wash.

Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home with a 10 a.m. funeral service officiated by Reverend Petero A. N. Sabune, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tuscon, Ariz.

Arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.

