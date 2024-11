Philip S. Schmitt of Mattituck, and former owner of Grabie’s in Mattituck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. He was 83.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment will be private.