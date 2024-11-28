Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 28, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 20, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Dombrowsky Holdings LLC to Kelly Real Estate Corp, 36 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-91) (R) $975,000
  • Joan & Raymond Kujawski to 33 Lagoon LLC, 33 Lagoon Court (600-88-2-8) (V) $699,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Ursula Mocniak Trust to Robert & Nancy LoFaro, 64 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-59) (R) $660,000
  • Jaime Puerto-Gil to Catalina Guanga & Wilson Bravo, 2788 River Road (600-144-1-1) (R) $610,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Blast Holding LLC to 6725 Cox Lane LLC, 6725 Cox Lane (1000-84-3-5) (V) $1,300,000
  • Robert & Mary-Ellen Molchan to 28970 Main Road LLC, 28970 Main Road (1000-102-6-22) (C) $1,100,000
  • Estate of Martin Considine to Sueann Hannigan & Rhoda Rudofsky, 4 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-2) (R) $999,999
  • Raad Family Trust to Anthony & Celeste Mauro,1750 Haywaters Road (1000-111-6-18) (R) $800,000
  • Estate of June Zarzecki to Eugeniusz Jakubiuk, 4980 Stillwater Avenue (1000-137-2-12) (R) $620,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Henry Mazzoni to NFH-JC II LLC, 2780 Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.015) (V) $1,850,000
  • Gilles Bransbourg to Eliott & Michelle Musick, 2150 The Long Way (1000-30-2-125) (R) $1,625,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Mary J Hagerty to Mary L Hagerty & Bradley Ehrsam, 58 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-58) (R) $570,000
  • Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Sparky Grassly, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 15 (1001-3.02-3-9) (R) $175,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • CitiMortgage Inc to Sergio Palencia & Joseph Scheurmann, 92 North Railroad Avenue (600-68-4-50.001) (R) $555,900
  • Robert Diem Trust to Silvia Galombik, 15 Doug Lane (600-91-3-8) (R) $790,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Jayne & John Nicoletti to Daniel & Maria Fitzpatrick, 57 Peacock Path (600-21-2-13.012) (R) $950,000
  • Peter Mayer to Norma & Anthony Romano Trust, 44 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-44) (R) $443,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Carole Bennett to Omar Besbes & Alexandra Pavillet-Besbes, 15 West Neck Road (700-14-3-22) (R) $1,929,999

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Estate of Michael Sher to Halle Eaton, 1480 Old Wood Path (1000-87-1-21) (R) $3,300,000
  • Lillian Ball to Gilles Bransbourg, 2045 Lake Drive (1000-59-5-4) (R) $1,325,000
  • 1400 Youngs Avenue Corp to 1400 Youngs Holding LLC, 1400 Youngs Avenue (1000-60-2-10.004) (C) $1,200,000
  • Melissa Hyatt-DeSimone to Simon Shmushkin & Polina Glikina, 10105 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-8-5) (R) $960,000
  • Rosemary Bertos Family Trust to Michele Percibelli Trust, 840 Windjammer Drive (1000-79-4-67) (V)  $525,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • John McCabe & Beth Donnelly to Francisco Camargo & Adina Escobar-Camargo, 2791 North Wading River Road (600-33-4-13.001) (R)  $1,230,000
  • Christopher & Teresa Ghosio to Cole Stasiukiewicz & Allison Doscinski, 6187 North Country Road (600-57-2-7.003) (R) $951,000
  • David & Kathleen Bates to Zachary Bates & Chelsea Bartels, 383 Remsen Road (600-50-3-22) (R) $565,000
  • Daniele & Anthony Cappiello to Nicole Libretti, 69 Park Street (600-34-1-17) (R) $550,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

