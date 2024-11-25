Shirley Ann Andrade Reiter 

Shirley Ann Reiter of Orient passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 89.

She was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on Feb. 9, 1935, to Joseph and Edith (Begley) Andrade.

In her younger years she worked as a bookkeeper at the family service station, Joe’s Garage, in Orient.

Shirley married Edward Reiter on Sept. 28, 1958, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. They had two children, Andrea Mary Edith and Edward. Her husband predeceased her in 1963.

She spent the rest of her days raising their children and as a caregiver for her parents. She loved to paint, read, do puzzles, travel and can food from her father’s garden with her mom.

Shirley leaves behind, brokenhearted, her daughter Andrea Leonard; her son, Edward Reiter; her son-in-law, Paul Denis; her brother, Joseph “Pete” Andrade; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At this time the family has chosen to mourn her loss in private.

Memorial donations in Shirley’s name to Orient Fire Department, 23300 Main Road, Orient, NY11957, would be greatly appreciated. Please specify EMS/Rescue items in the note line.

