‘Spamalot’ kicks off NFCT community theater season

Robert Taylor makes his North Fork Community Theatre directorial debut with the season opening production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot.” (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

A chorus of laughter can be heard from North Fork Community Theatre (12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck) as audiences enjoy the musical comedy “Spamalot” this fall.

“Spamalot,” which draws inspiration from the cult classic 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” is a show theater companies typically have fun personalizing for their communities. In this case, director Robert Taylor and the cast took some liberties with the show’s script to connect North Fork residents with the medieval subject matter — referencing both the Riverhead and the Southold town supervisors as punchlines throughout.

“This show is all about having fun,” Mr. Taylor said. “My whole goal here — with the political climate the way it is — everyone needs the chance to just laugh and enjoy themselves. Every night when [the audience is] leaving this show, they’re smiling and laughing, and that’s really all I want.”

The cast, led by Nicholas Mackey as King Arthur, Marguerite Boone as Lady of the Lake and Ghana Haase as Sir Robin, is one the director dubs a “dream cast” to work with. A total of 48 people, including actors, production team and orchestra, have helped bring the show to life.

The cast ranges in age from 17 to 70 years old and, according to Mr. Taylor, “is the absolute best cast I’ve ever worked with. They all get along well, they’re all happy, they’re all having fun — and it really comes across to the audience.”

“Spamalot” is Mr. Taylor’s directorial debut. The Mattituck native first set foot on the theater scene at 16 years old in 1976 as part of the NFCT’s Youth on Stage Program. Now, he finds himself at the helm of a musical production in his hometown theater.

“I kind of got my start in theater here and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” he said.

He submitted “Spamalot” for NFCT’s consideration in October 2023, when it was still being performed on Broadway. The show was selected by the play-reading committee in December, and Mr. Taylor was chosen to direct.

“It’s challenging, because it’s got a little bit of everything in it,” he said “But I loved Monty Python as a kid and was very familiar with the ‘Holy Grail’ movie, so I said, ‘I really want to do this.’” Produced by Kim Cappiello, “Spamalot” premiered at NFCT on Oct. 31 and will run Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 17. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $33 depending on seating. They can be purchased online at nfct.com or in person at the theater. For more information, call 631-298-6328.

Mr. Taylor sees North Fork Community Theatre is a mainstay in the region, granting East End locals access to live, local theater.

“If you’re interested in it, [the theater] gives you a chance to try out and to work and to be on the stage,” Mr. Taylor said. “It’s very, very rewarding.”

Mary Motto Kalich, director of the upcoming spring performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” said the community is invited to take part in events and productions at the theater throughout the year.

Residents are invited to attend a volunteer information night to learn more about upcoming opportunities at the theater on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The theater’s upcoming season will include its 20th anniversary Variety Show Jan. 3-5; “Leading Ladies,” Jan. 17-Feb. 2; “Noises Off,” March 14-30; “The Wizard of Oz,” May 15-June 1; and “School of Rock,” July 17-Aug. 3.