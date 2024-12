Alfred Suesser of New Suffolk passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. He was 92 years old.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will follow at the church cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home of Southold is assisting the family.