Daily Update: Young Settlers squad gaining confidence in the lanes

Sophomore Aaron Davis, with his coach, Alex Sinclair, didn’t take up bowling until last year but has since emerged as one of the Settlers top starters. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

Here are the headlines for Friday, December 20.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Young Settlers squad gaining confidence in the lanes

Real Estate Transfers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baiting Hollow Library to add native plant garden

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island ‘Repair Café’ meets on December 28

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Dec. 21

SOUTHFORKER

Have yourself a merry little Hamptons holiday

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.