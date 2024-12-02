Dolline E. Welch of Northampton (Riverhead) died on Nov. 28, 2024, in Bay Shore. She was 70 years old.

She was born in Riverhead on Nov. 12, 1954, to Gloria (nee Perkowski) and Robert McElroy. A graduate of Riverhead High School, she later married Patrick J. Welch.

In her professional life, she initially worked at Riverhead High School as a teacher’s aide before becoming a telephone operator for many years at Verizon. She recently retired from Bright and Early Discoveries.

Dolline enjoyed cooking, traveling around Long Island and eating out. Most of all, she found great pleasure in her children and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband Pat; children: Jennifer DeFio of Flanders, Daniel (Rachel) Welch of Riverhead and Nathan (Kelly) Welch of Flanders; siblings: Elizabeth Zigler of Nev. and Judy Asciutto of Medford and Fla.; and grandchildren: Casper DeFio, Patrick Welch, Emily Welch, Brynn Welch and Alex Joseph Welch.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Polish Town. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorials to any cat rescue foundation would be appreciated.

