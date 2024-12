Dolores Travers of Greenport, formerly of Southampton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was 98 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.