Henry John Romanowski of South Setauket, N.Y., formerly of Mattituck, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. He was 78 years old.

Henry was born March 14, 1946, in Riverhead to Rose A. (Doroski) and Henry S. Romanowski. After high school, he took on the family business of Romanowski Farms. From there he would eventually go to work as a farm operator for Delea Sod Farms for 37 years.

Henry is survived by his fiancée, Linda McGlynn of South Setauket; his children, Kevin Romanowski (Paige) of Mattituck, Henry Romanowski Jr. of Laurel and Stacey Matyas of Rhode Island; and grandchildren Peter and Ryan.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. A celebration of life reception will be held following the mass at Polish Hall in Riverhead from noon to 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Lions Club would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

