Mary C. Berdinka of Mattituck died Dec. 20, 2024. She was 93.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Father Stan Wadowski will conduct the evening prayer service.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Cutchogue. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital or Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.