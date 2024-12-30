Mary L. Sujeski of Riverhead died in Southampton Dec. 27, 2024. She was 93.

Born May 29, 1931, in the Bronx to Henry and Viola (Gregory) Kesel, she graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a nurse’s aide at Riverhead Nursing Home.

She was predeceased by her two husbands, Charles A. Cheshire and Edward J. Sujeski Jr.; sisters Florence, Agnes, Julia and Barbara; and her dog Molly.

Ms. Sujecki is survived by three daughters, Charlene Cheshire, Cheryl Daters and Darlene Millan; seven grandchildren: Christine Moran, Jamie Barnish, Zachary and Nicholas Daters and Miles, Simone and Ethan Millan; and great-grandchildren Jordan Johnson and Tyler Barnish.

A graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

