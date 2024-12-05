Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 5, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 27, 2024. 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Mary Duffy to Mazi Holdings LLC, 3360 Wunneweta Road (1000-111-11-26.002) (V) $854,000
  • Mary Duffy to Mariland LLC, 1355 Little Peconic Bay Road (1000-111-11-26.003) (V) $646,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Karl & Carol Burfeindt to Maureen Shannon & Graham Maby, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 6A1 (1000-38.02-2-10) (R) $870,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Christine & William Prydatko & Jane Prydatko to David & Randi Vogel, 230 Wiggins Lane (1000-35-4-28.041) (V) $825,000
  • Estate of Kenneth Bachman to Claire Durecko, 190 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-3-5) (R) $625,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • John & Barbara McFadden to Alexandra Small, 405 Old Field Court (1000-120-3-8.022) (R) $865,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • 153 Herricks LLC to Daniel & Patricia Sullivan, 555 Grandview Drive (1000-14-2-3.028) (R) $2,075,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Isaac Israel to Richard & Tina Bonet, 107 Promenade Drive (600-46-1-36.027) (R) $935,000
  • BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc to MGRG of NY 1 LLC, 16 Doris Avenue (600-105-2-45) (R) $150,000
  • Peter Signorelli to 129 Reeves Ave LLC, 129 Reeves Avenue (600-63-3-1.002) (R) $40,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • David Hoffman to Gerald Maher, 1230 Ruch Lane (1000-52-2-36) (R) $2,195,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Elliot & Robin Mazzocca to Jessica & Carmen Hernandez & Michael Perez, 77 Canterbury Drive, (600-115-1-10.078) (R) $1,299,000
  • Drinkwater Family Trust to Vito & Elaine Pucci, 12 Bayberry Road (600-36-6-6) (R) $700,000
  • Tara & Christian Bolettieri to Peter & Elizabeth San Paolo, 59 North Side Road (600-24-3-2) (R) $595,000
  • Rose F Lowe (Referee) & George Castellanos (Defendant) to Konior LLC, 2939 North Wading River Road (600-27-2-24) (R) $515,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content