Richard H. Hartmann

By The Suffolk Times

Richard H. Hartmann of Cutchogue passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. He was 81.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 6 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Fire Department Firematic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

