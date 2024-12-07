Robert W. Turner, of Huntington, and formerly of Mattituck, died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. He was 95.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Saint Killian’s Roman Catholic Church in Farmingdale.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.