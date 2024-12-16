Thomas Francis Carey of Mattituck passed away at home Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. He was 98 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.