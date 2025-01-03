Beryl Cronin of Jupiter, Fla., and formerly of Southold, passed away on Dec. 10, 2024. She was 94 years old.

Beryl was born on April 18, 1930, in Queens to Beryl (née Koerppen) and Thomas J. Murphy. She was one of three children. Her oldest brother died in infancy. She grew up in Hollis, N.Y. and graduated from high school there.

On Oct. 9, 1950, in Hollis, N.Y., she married the love of her life, the late Patrick Cronin. Together they had three children and eventually made their home in Southold. She was a full-time mother and a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

A great cook, Beryl proved to be a valued hand in the family restaurant and catering business located in Jupiter, Fla. Despite some of life’s challenges, Beryl was never without a smile or a twinkle in her eyes. She was an avid exerciser who at 94, was still walking two miles every day.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, and son Christopher, Beryl is survived by her children Terence, Shawn and daughter-in-law Terry Flinn Cronin, all of Jupiter, Fla.

A joint celebration of life mass will be held for Beryl and her brother, Robert Murphy at noon on Jan. 25 at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery with gravesite prayers being said for Robert Murphy, Beryl Cronin, Elizabeth Murphy, Christopher Cronin and other family members. The family invites all to a repass immediately following the cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Paid post