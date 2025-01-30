Longtime Riverhead resident Cathleen Mickaliger died Jan. 20 at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 95.

She was born in Greenport July 15, 1929, to Nellie (Kujan) and Felix Doroski.

Ms. Mickaliger graduated from Southold High School, Mary Immaculate Hospital and School of Nursing in Jamaica, N.Y., and St. Joseph’s College of Maine, where she earned a B.S. in health administration.

She married John Mickaliger Nov. 12, 1950, in Cutchogue and remained married for over 61 years. Cathleen dedicated her life to helping people as a registered nurse. Over her career, she worked at Central Suffolk Hospital (now Peconic Bay Medical Center) as night supervisor, emergency room head nurse, assistant director of nursing, director of nursing and assistant administrator for regulatory affairs. She also served as the N.Y. regulatory director at the Riverhead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (now Arcadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation).

She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church and the Altar-Rosary Society, Family members said she enjoyed camping, card games, cooking, gardening, sports, stamp collecting, traveling and volunteer work, according to family members. She was highly active as a volunteer at St. Isidore’s Elementary School when it opened in 1962.

Ms. Mickaliger is survived by her sons Michael (Judy), of Maryland, and James (Karen), of Florida; her daughter, Kathryn (Karol), of California; grandchildren Meredith Mickaliger-Anderson (Doug), Jon Press(Margaret) and Richard Press (Mimi); and great-grandchildren, Mable Anderson, and Joseph, Elsa and Brooke Press. She was predeceased by her husband, John; sister, Anne, and brother, Robert.

A service was held Jan. 25 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at the church cemetery. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Donations may be made to the San Simeon by the Sound Recreation Department or the charity of your choice.

