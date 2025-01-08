Daily Update

Daily Update: Run, beer, run, beer, run: photos from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K

By The Suffolk Times

SUFFOLK TIMES

Run, beer, run, beer, run: photos from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K

Local officials debate new codes to save trees

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead civic, library and local organizations team up for Volunteer Expo

Riverhead officials settle suit with Scott’s Pointe

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Suffolk County Water Authority restores West Neck Water: Tests clear water for drinking

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Person of the Year 2024: Chef Chris Singlemann

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Air fryer crab cakes

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

