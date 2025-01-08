Daily Update: Run, beer, run, beer, run: photos from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K
SUFFOLK TIMES
Run, beer, run, beer, run: photos from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve .5K
Local officials debate new codes to save trees
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead civic, library and local organizations team up for Volunteer Expo
Riverhead officials settle suit with Scott’s Pointe
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Suffolk County Water Authority restores West Neck Water: Tests clear water for drinking
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Person of the Year 2024: Chef Chris Singlemann
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Air fryer crab cakes
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.