August 25, 1940 – January 5, 2025

David Penny Moore of Orient, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2025, at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook.

Born on Aug. 25, 1940, in Port Jefferson, David was “from” Glen Cove. He was the son of John L. Moore and Phyllis Raynor Moore. He served in the Army before his honorable discharge to finish school. He earned his master’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany and dedicated 27 years to educating students as a social studies teacher at Greenport High School in Greenport.

David married Janet Moore on March 25, 1967, in Glen Cove. Together, they built a life in Orient, where they shared the same cherished home since October 1969. Over the course of 55 years in Orient, David contributed deeply to his community as a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for the Orient Fire Department, and as a deacon and on search committees at Orient Congregational Church. He enjoyed ice-boating when the bay froze and working in his yard when the deer permitted passage.

To broaden his horizons as a teacher, David made summer trips to India and China, and to a Japanese studies program at Harvard University. Beyond teaching, learning and these travels, he spent summers as a breakfast cook, landscaper and agricultural spray helicopter technician. After retiring from education, David managed his family’s real estate business, Silkworth, in Mattituck, and later drove documents around for Esseks, Hefner and Angel in Riverhead.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Moore, of Orient; his daughter, Jennifer Smith (Hastings-on-Hudson and Orient); his son, David Moore Jr. (Marblehead, Mass.); his sister, Carolyn Latulip (West Chester, Pa.); his brother, John Moore Jr. (Southport, N.C.); and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and other loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to the Orient Fire Department or Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport, organizations he cared for deeply.

David’s family will honor his memory privately, at his request. For further information, please contact his children, David Moore Jr. or Jennifer Smith.

David will be remembered for his dedication to education, his service to fellow educators, his orderly dawn patrol missions to the dump and to pick up the paper, and his love for his family and community.

