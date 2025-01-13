Florence C. Mazurowski of East Marion died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. She was 81.

She was born June 2, 1943, to Florence (Ritter) and Bruno Potulski.

Predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Donald and Peter, as well as her husband, John, Ms. Mazurowski is survived by her sister, Jean; her children, Rosemarie Lyons (Tom), John Castagliola (Hsin-Chieh Liu), Jerry Castagliola (Maureen), Nancy Barbieri (Joseph), Daniel Castagliola (Ann Marie) and Irene Castagliola. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Jan. 11 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, led by the Rev. Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment followed at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church, 523 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

