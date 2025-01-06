Frank J. Starzee of Mattituck, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. He was 81 years old.

Frank was born on July 25, 1943, in Brooklyn to Stella (Kolakoski) and Alexander Starzee. He was one of four children. After high school, he attended Brooklyn Automotive School. From there he would go on to marry the love of his life, Barbara T. Wasilewski. Together they would have two children and eventually make their home in Mattituck. He was a member of Eastern Long Island Hospital and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church. In his professional career, he worked as an oil company manager for Burt’s Reliable in Southold.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, brother-in-law Tom and sister-in-law Patricia, Frank is survived by his children Donald (Allison), of Cutchogue, and Jeffrey, of Shelter Island; grandchildren Callie, Zachary, Hunter, Phoebe, Paige, Joshua and Sarah; and siblings Alexander (Juanita), of Miden, Nev., Carol, of Northport, N.Y., and Eugene, of Ridge.

The family has chosen to remember Frank’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post