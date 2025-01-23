George Henry Starkie Jr., longtime Southold resident, passed away at home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. He was 94 years old.

George was born Feb. 12, 1930, in East Elmhurst, N.Y., to Catherine (Long) and George H. Starkie Sr. He was the youngest of three children. After high school, he enlisted with the National Guard and served stateside during the Korean Conflict Era. Prior to moving to Southold in 1982, he lived in Smithtown, In his professional career, he worked as an aircraft engineer for several companies; his last position was with Jamco Aerospace, Inc. in Deer Park, until his retirement in the early ‘90s. He was an avid boater and fisherman and enjoyed many boating adventures throughout his life. He was a grateful friend of Bill W. for over 50 years.

George was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Gail Starkie, in May of last year; his daughter, Diane Stergiopoulos, and her husband, George; and his siblings, Elise Webb and Cecelia Buckley. George is survived by his children, George H. (Butch) Starkie III (Patti) and John W. Starkie (Cheryl); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Jack McManus; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

In honoring George’s life, all services will be private, allowing his family and close friends to celebrate his life in a private setting.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

