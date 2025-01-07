Henry John Romanowski service reminder

A Mass of the Resurrection for 78-year-old, Henry John Romanowski of South Setauket, and formerly of Mattituck, who passed on Dec. 13, 2024, will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held following the mass at Polish Hall in Riverhead from noon to 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Lions Club would be appreciated. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.