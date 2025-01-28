James B. Kaminsky of Mattituck passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will then be held at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to James’ alma mater Project Liberty Ship, P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224-0546 or at www.ssjohnwbrown.org/fund-raiser would be appreciated. James’ former high school was on this ship in the city. It is now a floating museum and remained dear to his heart.