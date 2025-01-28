Obituaries

James B. Kaminsky

By The Suffolk Times

James B. Kaminsky of Mattituck passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will then be held at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to James’ alma mater Project Liberty Ship, P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224-0546 or at www.ssjohnwbrown.org/fund-raiser would be appreciated. James’ former high school was on this ship in the city. It is now a floating museum and remained dear to his heart.

