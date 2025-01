Jeanne Marie Harris, 94, of Greenport died Jan. 14, 2025.

Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home with a 1 p.m. funeral service officiated by Father Piotr “Peter” Narkiewicz.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s honor, may be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Rd., Westhampton Beach, N.Y. 11978.