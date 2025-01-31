Joan Greitz passed away peacefully in Glen Cove at the age of 81.

Born and raised in Queens, she was the beloved mother of Jennifer Puma and the cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Joy. She was also a devoted cat mom to Wendy and Fluffin’. Joan shared part of her journey with her former husband, Andrew Greitz Jr. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Waldorf.

Joan’s adventurous spirit was evident in both her professional and personal life. A proud graduate of St. John’s University, she began her career as an elementary school teacher in Coram, before setting out on a new path, moving to Bellerose Village. She earned her real estate broker’s license and was a beloved member of the BV Junior Women’s League. She opened her own store, Colonel Joan’s Antiques in Mineola. Her passion for discovery then took her to Texas, where she became a certified auctioneer. Antiques and animals were her true passions, and she poured her heart into both.

A lifelong traveler, Joan was known for exploring Europe and Asia with her best friend Bob Miller and always returning with a fascinating story to tell. Later in life, she settled in Southold. She loved her home in Southold where she had held auctions on the property. She enjoyed walking to the beach every day with her many rescued dogs and gave a home to many rescued cats. Donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

