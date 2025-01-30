Joyce A. Williamson of Cutchogue passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. She was 89 years old.

She was born in Oneonta, N.Y., Dec. 28, 1935, to Norman and Frieda (Pedersen) Dommermuth. Educated at Oneonta High School, she began her higher education at Oneonta State University and eventually graduated from Adelphi University. She enjoyed a teaching career of twenty-eight years with the Greenport School District.

Formerly of East Patchogue, she has been a Cutchogue resident for the past fifty plus years.

Family members recalled her love of swimming (everyday) in the bay off New Suffolk, gardening in her yard and reading the paper at the Cutchogue Free Library. She was an avid reader and often relaxed in her beloved home, cuddled with a book as the warm summer breezes whistled through the open windows.

She is survived by her children, Karen Hines of Amagansett, N.Y., Cynthia Powers of Venice, Fla., and Mark Williamson of Gig Harbor, Wash.; as well as her sister, Elaine Caple of Northport, Fla.; and her grandson, Spencer Powers of Venice, Fla.

Cremation services are being arranged by the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library, Cutchogue.

