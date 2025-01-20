Kathleen M. Reeve of Mattituck died Jan. 16, 2025. She was 77.

Kathy was born at Greenport Hospital April 15, 1947. She attended Mattituck High School and graduated in 1965. During high school she was an organist at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck. After high school she attended Thiel College, studying secretarial skills and organ.

Several years after this she began working at the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. Following this, she moved to Rochester, N.Y., and became certified as a medical records secretary. She worked at Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in this field.

Kathy returned to Mattituck later on and substituted for organists in Aquebogue, Mattituck and Southold. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Mattituck Presbyterian, folding bulletins for many years — which she did until two weeks ago. Family gatherings, picnics at Seagyan Clubhouse in Peconic and swimming at local beaches were all things Kathy looked forward to. In recent years, Kathy was blessed with her aide, Lorna. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with Lorna and eating her good cooking!

Kathy is survived by her siblings, David Reeve and Nancy Reeve, and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be sent to Mattituck Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1411, Mattituck, NY 11952.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

