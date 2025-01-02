Maria Rose Zori of Southold passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. She was 101.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C> Church in Southold. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre R.C>.Cemetery in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.