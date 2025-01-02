Obituaries

Maria Rose Zori

By The Suffolk Times

Maria Rose Zori of Southold passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. She was 101. 

The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C> Church in Southold. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre R.C>.Cemetery in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. 

Related Content