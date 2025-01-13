Patricia Ryan-Epifano of Southold passed away Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

Born in Queens April 10, 1940, to Alfred and Mary Ryan, she graduated from Misericordia Hospital Nursing School. Afterward, she aided the community for many years working as a nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband, Dr. Leonard Epifano, and a brother, Dr. Paul Ryan, she is survived by brother Dr. Matthew Ryan (Phylis) of North Carolina; stepdaughter Andrea Epifano of Texas; and sister-in-law Marie Santoro of New York City.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, officiated by her cousin, Monsignor George Ryan. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

