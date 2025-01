Paul Thomas Huggins Jr. of Aquebogue died at his home Jan. 8, 2025, at the age of 53.

He was born Dec. 24, 1971, at Southampton Hospital to Gladys Hackal Huggins and gradated from Mercy High School in Riverhead. Family members said he loved his dogs.

Mr. Huggins is survived by his mother and his sister, Stacey, both of Greenport.

Arrangements for Mr. Huggins are private at this time. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family