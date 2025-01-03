Robert J. Murphy, formerly of Southold, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2024, at the age of 93.

Bob was born to Thomas J. and Beryl Murphy on Nov. 23, 1931. Sadly, his mother passed away shortly after his birth. He and his dear sister, Beryl Cronin, were raised lovingly by their grandparents, George and Agnes Koerppen. A gifted athlete, Bob attended Kew Forest School on scholarship, excelling in soccer, basketball, baseball and academics. An older brother, Thomas died in infancy.

He was attending Adelphi University when the Korean War broke out. Always a Marine at heart, he volunteered for service in 1952. Serving as a sergeant for the infamous Marine First Division, he saw extensive combat in this forgotten war and was awarded the Korean Service Medal. He returned home in 1954 to marry the love of his life, Alacoque Mary Margaret Greene. Like many post war veterans, Bob and Ally migrated out of the city to the suburbs of West Hempstead and then to Fort Salonga, where they raised four boys, Robert, Brian, Thomas and Brendan.

With an inviting smile, Bob was a natural salesperson. For the next two decades, he sold, door-to-door, Encyclopedia Americana, with the success of being Grolier’s top national salesperson. Also, a big kid at heart, he was the first dad to lead in a game of basketball pickup, waterskiing on the Long Island Sound, or showing how he could kick a football higher and farther than any other kid on the block. He and his son, Brian, started the family tradition of running the Great Cow Harbor 10K Race in Northport New York — now an event every Murphy has either run or cheered at for family.

Bob, Alacoque and their youngest son Brendan, founded Rainbow Coffee and moved to Setauket, N.Y. Seven grandchildren were born; Robert, Lauren, Shauna, Brendan, Brian, Thomas and Patrick became the loves of both Bob and Alacoque. Sadly, and only in her late 50s, cancer took the life of wife, mother and grandmother, Alacoque. Following her passing, grandchildren Stevie, Maggie, Dylan and Quinn were born.

A regular parishioner at St. James Catholic Church, Bob met and married Elizabeth Ann Zielinski Snee. Together, they relocated to the Albemarle Plantation, N.C. Bob added to his family mix four more sons; John, Stephen, Christopher and Lawrence; four more women, Carla, Tracey, Janice and Colleen; and more than a handful of loving grandchildren. For twenty-six years, Betty and Bob led an active social life, vacationed with family in the Outer Banks and were loved by the Albemarle community. Bob navigated his boat or hit golf balls retrieved by his faithful dog, Bridie. He was gifted “rug-hooker” and hat-weaver, having his craft regularly displayed or worn by grandchildren.

Following the death of Betty in 2016, Bob returned to Long Island, where he lived out his life in towns of Setauket and Stony Brook. He was predeceased by his sister, Beryl Cronin; brother, Thomas Murphy; brother-in-law, Michael Greene; and sister-in-law, Maureen Greene. Bob is survived by his brother-in-law, Kevin Greene, and sister-in-law, Geraldine Greene; his children Robert and Catherine Murphy, Brian and Virgina Murphy, Thomas and Sharon Murphy, and Brendan Murphy; his grandchildren, Robert Murphy, Patrick and Michelle Murphy, Ryan Delapine, Lauren Murphy, Brian and Mariel Murphy, Thomas Murphy and Stephanie Terranova, Steven and Julie Murphy, Shauna and Justin Puvogel, Brendan Murphy, Julie Cazzaza, and Dylan Murphy and Quinn Murphy; and his great-grandchildren, Paisley, JJ, Cameron, Violet, Maeve, Harper, Jack, Michael, Daniel and Mina.

A joint celebration of life mass will be held for Bob and his sister, Beryl Cronin at Southold Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, with gravesite prayers being said for Robert Murphy, Beryl Cronin, Elizabeth Murphy, Christopher Cronin and other family members. The family invites all to a repass immediately following the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers for a funeral, we invite you to give flowers to someone you love. Bob loved giving flowers to those he loved. In his spirit, please do the same to your loved one. Tell them Bob Murphy sent them.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

