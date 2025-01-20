Shawn Todd McNamara of East Marion passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. He was 64.

He was born in Amityville, N.Y., April 27, 1961, to John C. McNamara and Patricia U. Todd. After earning a B.S. in rehabilitation education from The Pennsylvania State University, he worked as both a coach and teacher in Atlanta, Ga., for over 20 years. During this time, he was a Sachem High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, a coach for the Parade All-American Football Team and a member of the Penn State Football 1982 National Championship coaching staff.

Mr. McNamara’s hobbies including history, reading and coaching, playing and watching football.

Predeceased by his father, John, uncle Thomas McNamara and cousin Tracy Savino, he is survived by his mother, Patricia, of East Marion; his daughters Erin McNamara of Atlanta, Ga., Katherine (Shane) Pierce of Cumming, Ga., and Kellie McNamara of Canton, Ga.; his siblings Cindy McNamara of East Marion and Blake McNamara of Mastic Beach, N.Y.; his nephew Blake McNamara Jr. of East Marion; his former spouse Laura Marione of Canton; his aunt Susan Allocco of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and his cousin Thomas McNamara Jr. of Florida.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, with a funeral service led by the Rev. Ann van Cleef to follow directly. Interment will also follow, at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

