Victoria Markakis of Southold passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. She was 91.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to noon at Transfiguration of Christ G.O. Church in Mattituck.

The divine liturgy will be celebrated following the visitation at the church, officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux.

Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.