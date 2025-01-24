Walter J. Davis, 92 of Southold, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2024. Born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Manhattan, Walter lived a life defined by service, dedication and love for his family.

Walter served the city of New York with pride and distinction as a Mounted Sergeant Policeman with the New York City Police Department. A true professional and horseman, Walter’s skill and dedication earned him the prestigious Memorial Trophy for Mounted Policeman at Madison Square Garden in 1963.

After retiring from the police department, Walter began a second chapter in his life as a doll doctor at the Long Island Doll Hospital, Southold. In this unique and cherished role, he worked alongside his beloved wife, Jan, with whom he shared a deep and abiding love.

Walter is survived by Jan, his devoted wife; his son, Richard; and his daughter, Patricia. He also leaves behind four beloved step-daughters, Susan, Linda, Valerie and Laura and several grandchildren.

Walter will be remembered for his unwavering sense of duty, his kind heart, stories and his remarkable ability to find joy and purpose in all that he did. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

