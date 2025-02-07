Alice Ann Bennett Culver, longtime Peconic resident, and formerly of Port Washington, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. She was 87 years old.

Alice was born on March 9, 1937 in Manhattan to Rose and Wilfred P. Cohen. She was one of four children. After high school, she attended the University of Michigan and Hofstra University.

Alice’s greatest love was her family. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her four children and their families. She loved to knit, especially for her family, her homemade jam was always in demand, and there wasn’t a Sudoku puzzle that she couldn’t do. When there was a NY Mets game on TV, you would find her watching the game, knitting a sweater, while working on a Sudoku puzzle — Alice was the OG multitasker. Alice was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, President of the Beacon of Light Foundation and founder of the North Fork Community Supper.

Predeceased by her first husband Charles V. Bennett; second husband Harold Culver; and siblings Suzanne Olin and Barbara Freedman; Alice is survived by her brother Paul Cohen of Belmont, Mass.; her children Scott Bennett (Jessie) of Southold, Jody Cracco (Daniel) of Lake George, N.Y., Betsy Gagne of Delray Beach, Fla. and Chuck Bennett (Stacy) of Sea Cliff, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside internment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://the-inn.org/how-to-help/donate-funds/

