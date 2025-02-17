Anthony P. Dinizio of Greenport passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. He was 97.

He was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Greenport to Antonio and Diletta (Mazzaferro) Dinizio. On Oct. 10, 1948, he married Mary Jane Conklin at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Mr. Dinizio was a bus driver for 40 years and a member of the Greenport Fire Department’s Phenix Hook and Ladder Company 1 for 75 years.

Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters and his son John, he is survived by his son Paul Dinizio of Greenport; his brother William Dinizio of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton Mathie Funeral Home, with a Firematic Service at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church, with burial to follow at the church Cemetery.

The family asks that donations be made to St. Agnes R. C. Church or East End Hospice.