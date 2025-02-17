Antone F. “Tony” Surozenski of Cutchogue passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. He was 74.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 in Southold and/or the Southold Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.